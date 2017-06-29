VISIT CNBC.COM

Suzy Welch: This is the No. 1 sign you should quit your job ASAP

A bad day at work isn't reason enough to quit your job. But if you're having bad days consistently, it might be time to start thinking about your next step.

According to bestselling author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch, knowing when to give your two weeks notice can be a challenge, but there's one sign that almost always indicates it's time to head for the exit.

"Are you living for the weekend?" Welch asks. "If the answer is 'yes' when it comes to your job, that's a dead giveaway that it's time to go."

"You should never sacrifice five days of life for two," she adds.

Before you make any big decisions, however, there are two important caveats.

First, your bad situation may just be temporary. If you're working for an ineffective manager or on unappealing assignment and you know it's only for a few months, it likely wouldn't make sense to leave. After all, no one's work life is perfect, and there will always be some bumps in the road.

"If it's a good company and a good career," Welch says, "sometimes living for the weekend is something you need to do… for now."

Second, consider whether you're the type of employee who is working primarily to pay the bills.

"If you know that no job is going to turn your crank and be your big passion, that's OK," she says. "If that's you, just recognize it. And crank up the music on your way into work."

"You want to live for Mondays, too." -Suzy Welch, bestselling author and CNBC contributor

If you do feel your less-than-stellar situation isn't changing anytime soon and you are the type of person who wants to feel engaged at work, it might be time to start plotting your exit.

But don't throw in the towel immediately — you've got bills to pay. Instead, Welch recommends you write up a six-month game plan.

You could start reaching out to people in your network, looking at companies where you'd love to work and refreshing your resume and LinkedIn page. Picking up a hobby or starting a side project are other great ways to feel unstuck.

Ultimately, when you spend so much time at work, you don't want to just live for the weekends. "You want to live for Mondays, too," Welch says.

