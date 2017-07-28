2017 Kia Cadenza review: A spacious boat of a car with great value

The Cadenza is Kia's attempt to strike a blow to the German luxury sedans, and was I excited to get behind the wheel.

Lined with quilted leather and faux-wood, I was under the impression that the Koreans had set their sights on Munich. And since I had the BMW 530i on hand, how fun I thought it'd be to document how they had missed the target.

Come to find out, this wasn't Kia's target at all.

Look through the press materials, and you'll find at no point does the company say that the Cadenza is gunning for anything but its plebeian competition.

No, Kia is not trying to bring the luxury sedan segment downmarket. It's bringing the full-size sedan segment upmarket...and doing a damned good job of it.