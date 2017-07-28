After a hero's welcome, ailing McCain draws fire

After disclosing a brain tumor diagnosis last week, returning to Washington Tuesday to vote for debate on health care and sending a fiery message to his colleagues in government on the Senate floor, Sen. John McCain maintained his vice grip on the political spotlight Friday morning by casting the deciding vote against the latest effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

When he revealed his illness, McCain, R-Ariz., was lauded with praise across the political spectrum for his character and sense of principle in carrying out the duties of his office.

But his vote on Tuesday to push the ball forward for the "skinny repeal" of Obamacare spurred some taboo-breaking commentary on the political left:

After some late-night legislative drama, the Arizona senator has now come under fire from some on the right.

McCain cast the third Republican vote against the health-care repeal at 1:30 a.m. Friday morning, effectively dooming a bill that had no Democratic support — and leading some conservative commentators to question the intent of the Senator's decision.

"John McCain stabbed his Republican colleagues in the back, and that of the president," Ron Christie, ex-special assistant to former President George W. Bush, said on CNBC's "Power Lunch" Friday.