American Greed Report: Hoping to score a prime ticket? Here’s how to protect yourself

Once you receive the tickets, check for any restrictions on whether they can be transferred or resold. In the case of Ski Johnson, he was promising Grammy tickets that were nontransferrable — even if he could deliver them, they would not be valid. In other instances, you could find yourself with tickets that become worthless if for some reason you cannot make it to the event.

Above all, use a credit or debit card to purchase your tickets. It's one last level of protection.

"If the ticket ends up not getting you in the door, you can always dispute that transaction with your bank and hopefully get that money back," Breyault said.

Check emotions at the door

Like any fraudster, ticket scammers rely on your emotions to rip you off. You want to see your favorite star or sports team so badly, you will do just about anything to get in. The scarcer the ticket, the bigger the risk.

"In-demand events are the ones that tend to attract the ticket scammers," Breyault said. "There's a limited supply, and so people who think that they're getting a ticket may not stop and do their due diligence to make sure that the ticket is actually legitimate and is going to get them in the door."

One way to foil the fraudsters — and maybe save yourself some money — is to avoid the temptation to try and buy tickets the moment they go on sale.

"Waiting until closer to an event to buy your tickets can be nerve-wracking, but it can also be a way for consumers to get tickets to an event they otherwise wouldn't or to save money versus paying a high markup on the secondary market," Breyault said. "That's because brokers or other entities who get allocations of these tickets often find out that they aren't able to sell them ahead of time."

If you are willing to stay calm and take a little risk, you will often find that the venue has held back a block of tickets to release just before the event.

Another way to gain an edge — and possibly a line on tickets that may never be released to the general public — is to join your favorite artist's fan club, though that typically involves a fee; or sign up for the mailing list of your favorite concert venue.

Buyer beware

The National Consumers League has been pushing for stronger laws and regulation about ticket selling, after New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, in a 2016 report, found what he called a "fixed game" when it comes to ticket sales.

The investigation found that more than half of tickets to major concerts in the state are held back from the general public, reserved instead for promoters, credit card companies and select insiders. Meanwhile, ticket brokers employ illegal "ticket bots" — specialized software that instantly scours the market, scooping up prized tickets before the public even knows that they exist.

"This investigation is just the beginning of our efforts to create a level playing field in the ticket industry," Schneiderman said at the time.

But for now, it is up to ticket buyers to be smart.

Ski Johnson was sentenced to five years probation for his crime. A federal appeals court has ordered the trial judge in Montana to reconsider his order of just $5,600 in restitution after the government argued it was far too low.

Meanwhile, Johnson is still in business, though the website for his "foundation" now acknowledges that it is not a charity, but a "for-profit corporation."

