Jurors in Martin Shkreli case will begin deliberations Monday

Jurors in the Martin Shkreli securities fraud case will begin their deliberations Monday.
The seven-woman, five-man jury, plus five alternate jurors, finished listening to more than 90 typed pages of legal instructions from Judge Kiyo Matsumoto in Brooklyn, New York, federal court late Friday afternoon.
Matsumoto then asked the panel if they wanted to start considering the charges against Shkreli right away. But they quickly told her they preferred to go home for the weekend.
Friday's court session began with Shkreli's lawyer Benjamin Brafman and assistant U.S. Attorney Jacquelyn Kasulis making their closing arguments in the trial.