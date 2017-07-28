Self-made millionaire Grant Cardone believes in logging a lot of hours.

"There are 168 hours in a week. You should be working most of them," says the entrepreneur, who himself puts in about 95 hours a week.

If you want massive success, you have to grind — and you have to be prepared to do it when no one else is, he told CNBC Make It recently. Instead of doing what the crowds do, "work when others aren't."

That means working weekends and holidays. Use Valentine's Day, Columbus Day and other conventional days off to focus on earning and get ahead, he says: "Spend your time working holidays when no one else is."

Ultimately, "if you want to change your condition, you have to work," Cardone added. "If you can outwork the rest of the population, you're going to get lucky."