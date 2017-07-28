Thanks to Amazon, the most hated stocks on Wall Street right now are retail

Of all the industry groups that make up the stock market, retail is the most hated based on the amount of money hedge funds and other investors are betting against the stocks.

Bespoke Investment Group highlighted "the most hated stocks in the world" in a report published this week analyzing the names being sold short by the most money. A short sale is when an investor borrows shares of a stock from a broker and sells them, in the hope of buying them back at a lower price and returning them to the broker for a profit.

The most reviled are the so-called multiline retail stocks, which Bespoke describes as suffering from "death by Amazon." Multiline retail includes owners and operators of department stores and stores offering diversified general merchandise.

Members of the S&P index tracking this group had, on average, almost a quarter of their shares available for trading sold short. That's nearly double the amount seven months ago.