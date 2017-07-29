Bucks from bricks: These retailers make the most money per square foot on their real estate

Sales per square foot — a popular metric used when comparing the profitability of retail real estate — have tumbled in recent years as the retail industry struggles to draw in shoppers.

Those sales, as measured by CoStar, at most public retailers have declined to an average of around $325 per square foot, down from roughly $375 in the early 2000's, the commercial real-estate research firm said in a report.

To be sure, there are still a few bright spots in the industry. Top retailers are managing to grow sales in the brick-and-mortar business, even as more and more shoppers ring up purchases online.

Meantime, mall, shopping center and street-level retail landlords — names like Simon, GGP, Macerich and Taubman — have been looking for ways to keep their properties fresh, innovative and enticing to consumers. Their best interests are aligned with retailers in that they also want to claim the most sales per square foot.

Here are the retailers that are bringing in the most dollars per square foot of real estate, according to CoStar.