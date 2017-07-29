Young adults struggle to plan amid health-care uncertainty

All young people can do is base their options on what the current health-care rules are today, said Carolyn McClanahan, both a certified financial planner and an M.D.



"The number one thing young people need to do is continue to scream at the politicians to get some good health legislative policy in place," said McClanahan, founder and director of financial planning at Life Planning Partners.

They need to call their senators and representatives and tell them to focus on fixing the cost and the complexity of the health-care system, not how we pay for it, she said.

By addressing the inefficiencies of the system, the cost of care and insurance will be reduced, she added. Also ask them to create a simple-to-use system, get rid of fees for service billing and develop a straightforward national electronic medical record built around great patient care, not billing.

Young people should also be more conservative with their budgeting, said Gabriel Anderson, CFP and founder of Crafted Wealth Management.



"Hopefully the health-care costs won't change too much," Anderson said. "But leaving extra wiggle room in your budget for health-care costs is a good idea."