    Analyst on Apple earnings: Let’s 'get the third quarter over with’

    Tim Cook, CEO of Apple
    Michel Porro | Getty images
    Drexel Hamilton's research is expecting decent results in Apple's third-quarter earnings report, but investors should be more focused on the company's upcoming innovations instead.

    The report, entitled "Just Looking to Get 3Q Over With and Focus on New iPhone Cycle," was released Monday.

    "Apple is currently in the seasonal doldrums for the iPhone," wrote Drexel Hamilton analyst Brian White in Monday's note to clients. "However, the ramp schedule of the iPhone 8 will dictate if the September quarter could mark the trough this year."

