Tennis star Andy Murray among customers to pledge over $22 million in funding for bank alternative Revolut

Andy Murray was one of 40,000 customers who committed to invest over £17 million ($22.3 million) in Revolut, the financial technology (fintech) company announced Monday.

The firm raised $66 million in venture capital investment in a Series B round just over two weeks ago, led by international venture capital firm Index Ventures.

Revolut opened that Series B round up to its customer base on Monday, launching a $5.2 million equity crowdfunding campaign to just over 40,000 pre-registered investors via the online investing platform Seedrs.

"Word of mouth by our loyal customer base is the reason that Revolut has achieved so much in just two years," Revolut's CEO Nikolay Storonsky said in a statement on Monday.