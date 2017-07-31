This simple chart will show you how close you are to early retirement

Want to retire before 40? If you're dedicated to saving and hustling, you could make that a reality.

But first, you need to know how your current savings habits stack up. Personal finance blogger Zach of Four Pillar Freedom created a simple chart that breaks down how close you are to financial independence, or early retirement, based on how much you're able to save and invest each month.

The chart assumes a few things:

You're starting with absolutely nothing in savings

A seven percent annual growth rate

Your lifestyle will stay in the same in retirement

So how close are you to early retirement? Check it out: