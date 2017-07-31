    ×

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer's lightning round: I'm not quite in love with this beauty stock

    It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed:

    Ulta Beauty: "We are not that aggressive on it. L'Oreal had some negative things this week and last week. They are very close to Ulta. However, Ulta did go up today on a downgrade. That's a very positive sign. Remember, the stock spent a lot of time in purgatory. I'm not jumping up and down for any retail, that's the problem."

    Radian Group: "It's a very, very good company. Philadelphia company I know. But you know what? I looked at Ellie Mae over the weekend and it made me feel a little nervous about the housing contracts. I mean, it's just not enough volume. So I wouldn't mind if you what I call 'schnitzel,' you took a little bit off the table."

    AllianceBernstein Holdings: "AllianceBernstein is an inexpensive stock even though it's had a very big run. I can't speak for the dividend because these things are so variable, but that's a very good company."

