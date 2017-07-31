Economist: Hire people from the middle-class because 'more of the posh ones are useless'

When looking to fill a job opening, consider someone who wasn't born into wealth and privilege, says Richard V. Reeves, senior fellow in Economic Studies and co-director of the Center on Children and Families at the Brookings Institute. That's because, he says, research shows that "more of the posh ones are useless."

"Basically, you want someone that grew up playing basketball or soccer, not sailing or lacrosse," he says.

Reeves, whose new book "Dream Hoarders" came out earlier this year, believes that the top 20 percent is consolidating advantages at the expense of the bottom 80 percent, and that is both unfair and un-American. But there are more practical reasons to consider hiring someone who wasn't born rich.