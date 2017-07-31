Los Angeles strikes deal to host 2028 Summer Olympics: Source

Los Angeles has reached an agreement to host the Olympics in the summer of 2028 instead of 2024, a source familiar with the negotiations tells CNBC.

Los Angeles was bidding to host the 2024 games. Then in June, the International Olympic Committee decided that with two strong candidates, Los Angeles and Paris, it would give one city the 2024 games and the other the 2028 games.

Los Angeles had expressed willingness to consider pushing back the date, and Paris did not, the Los Angeles Times reports. The International Olympic Committee is expected to make an announcement later Monday.

This will be Los Angeles' third time hosting the Olympics. It hosted the Games in 1984 and 1932.

