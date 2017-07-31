Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Monday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are higher after yet another mixed close on Friday. Today's economic data includes the Chicago PMI report and pending home sales numbers.

DEALS/NO DEALS

-Discovery is buying Scripps Networks for $14.6 billion in cash and stock. And Charter Communications says it has no interest in buying Sprint.

NORTH KOREA THREAT

-After North Korea's latest missile test last week, the U.S. has carried out military drills with Japan, tested the THAAD anti-missile system in South Korea, and U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley says "the time for talk is over."



