    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Monday morning

    John Colaneri, Anthony Carrino, Sunny Anderson, Kenneth W. Lowe, Katie Lee, Andrew Zimmern and guests of Scripps Networks Interactive ring the NASDAQ Opening Bell at NASDAQ on June 2, 2016 in New York City.
    Slaven Vlasic | Getty Images
    STOCKS/ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are higher after yet another mixed close on Friday. Today's economic data includes the Chicago PMI report and pending home sales numbers.

    DEALS/NO DEALS

    -Discovery is buying Scripps Networks for $14.6 billion in cash and stock. And Charter Communications says it has no interest in buying Sprint.

    NORTH KOREA THREAT

    -After North Korea's latest missile test last week, the U.S. has carried out military drills with Japan, tested the THAAD anti-missile system in South Korea, and U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley says "the time for talk is over."


