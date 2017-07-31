Russia follows China in tightening internet restrictions, raising fresh censorship concerns

The law, which was approved by the Duma (Russian parliament) earlier this month, will come into effect on November 1.

Leonid Levin, the head of the Duma's information policy committee, said that the law signed by President Putin was meant to prevent access to "unlawful content" rather than restrict it from law-abiding citizens, according to Russian state news agency RIA.

He told RIA that the law did not "introduce any new restrictions and especially no censorship."

"My colleagues only included the restriction of access to information that is already forbidden by law or a court decision," he said earlier this month.