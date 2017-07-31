Facebook's chief operating officer, Sheryl Sandberg, has said that removing the encryption on WhatsApp messages would prevent governments from getting information about how terrorists communicate.
The encryption — a way of protecting information — of WhatsApp messages has been under fire from politicians such as U.K. Home Secretary Amber Rudd. She criticized the app after terrorist Khalid Masood sent a WhatsApp message shortly before launching an attack on London's Westminster Bridge in March.
"It is completely unacceptable; there should be no place for terrorists to hide. We need to make sure organizations like WhatsApp, and there are plenty of others like that, don't provide a secret place for terrorists to communicate with each other," Rudd told the BBC's Andrew Marr show at the time.
But speaking on the BBC's "Desert Island Discs" radio show Sunday, Sandberg said that the metadata provided by WhatsApp has the potential to inform governments about possible terrorist activity.