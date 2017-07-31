Millennial who paid off $8,000 in 90 days explains 'the only real way to pay off debt quickly'

In 2015, financial blogger and author Lauren Bowling found herself deep in credit card debt for the second time.

She had already climbed out of $10,000 worth of debt that she racked up in college, which took her 14 months to pay off. This time, she owed $8,432 after a big home remodel.

At the time, "my blog was taking off and I wanted to work for myself," says Bowling, who was working as a content marketing strategist. "I realized I couldn't make that leap with all this debt, so I thought, 'How can I knock this out as fast as possible?'"