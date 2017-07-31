Tax reform takes a backseat while Trump continues to focus on repealing Obamacare

The House is gone for the summer but there are still some critical things happening in Washington this week that could impact Wall Street and the hopes for getting tax reform done this year.
The biggest issue is that the long-anticipated hard pivot by the White House and congressional Republicans to taxes just does not appear to be happening. President Donald Trump remains obsessed with getting an Obamacare repeal bill to sign and spent the weekend and Monday morning tweeting about it.
"Don't give up Republican Senators, the World is watching: Repeal & Replace...and go to 51 votes (nuke option), get Cross State Lines & more," Trump tweeted on Sunday.
Then Monday morning he returned to his threats to cut off Obamacare subsidies required under the Affordable Care Act, which remains the law of the land. "If ObamaCare is hurting people, & it is, why shouldn't it hurt the insurance companies & why should Congress not be paying what public pays?" Trump tweeted on Monday.
White House budget director Mick Mulvaney on Sunday said on CNN's "State of the Union" that it is official White House policy that the Senate should not vote on anything else until it takes another Obamacare repeal vote.
"In the White House's view, they can't move on in the Senate," he said. "You can't promise folks you're going to do something for seven years, and then not do it."