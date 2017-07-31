Trump removes Anthony Scaramucci from communications director role

President Donald Trump has dismissed Anthony Scaramucci from the White House communications director post only 10 days after he was appointed.

It comes days after Scaramucci, 53, unloaded on former chief of staff Reince Priebus and White House chief strategist Steve Bannon in an expletive-laden rant to a New Yorker reporter.

"Anthony Scaramucci will be leaving his role as White House Communications Director," press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. "Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. We wish him all the best."

In a later press briefing Monday, Sanders said Scaramucci has "no role at this time in the Trump administration."

Kelly, who was sworn in just Monday morning as the president's chief of staff, requested Scaramucci's removal, according to The New York Times, which first reported the move. The newspaper said that Scaramucci, who was an investment manager before taking the White House job, "boasted about reporting directly to the president not the chief of staff."

Sanders said she would not "get into the process" of what led to Scaramucci's removal. She then described it as a "mutually agreed conversation that took place between several people."

It marks the first major personnel change under Kelly in an administration that has already seen significant turnover in just more than six months. Just Monday morning, Trump hit back against reports that his White House was in turmoil, proclaiming "no WH chaos!"

A previous White House communications director, Mike Dubke, resigned in late May. Sean Spicer, who resigned as press secretary after Trump appointed Scaramucci, also held the job after Dubke left.

It was not immediately clear who Trump would appoint next. Sanders said she was "not aware" of any changes in Spicer's status.

Scaramucci was not officially set to start as communications director until Aug. 15 at the time when Trump appointed him. He made a variety of media appearances since his appointment, repeatedly pledging to crack down on leaks to media outlets and going after Priebus.

Before Trump picked him for communications director, Scaramucci had served as senior vice president and chief strategy officer at the Export-Import Bank.

Scaramucci had reached a deal to sell his firm, SkyBridge Capital, but it was not complete when Trump appointed him. It is unclear if he plans to return to the firm.