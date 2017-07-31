Venezuela's 'sham' election just made a very bad economy that much harder to fix

The Venezuelan government just made it a lot harder for the country to dig itself out of the giant economic, political and social hole it's in.

Venezuela held a highly contentious vote Sunday to create a new legislative body that supersedes others, including the opposition-led National Assembly. The National Constituent Assembly (ANC), will have the power to rewrite the constitution and is almost certain to solidify dictator Nicolas Maduro's power — at least for the moment.

"I think Maduro actually emerges weaker from this process," said Risa Grais-Targow, director, Latin America, at Eurasia Group. "It's going to escalate international isolationism and it could prolong protests on the streets."

The Venezuelan government claimed that voter turnout was 41.53 percent, or just over 8 million. But independent monitors and members of the opposition say only between 2 million and 3 million people voted in total, with most people boycotting what they viewed as a rigged election.