    Watch Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin talk about tax reform

    Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is scheduled to discuss tax reform and pro-growth policy at an event hosted by Americans for Prosperity.

    Last week, White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said that passing tax reform by the end of the year is "absolutely doable."

    But many issues on the Trump administration's agenda have stalled as Republicans in Congress repeatedly fail to repeal Obamacare, which had been a key element of the GOP's campaign platform.

