You don’t control the outcomes of your life, principles do

You don't control the outcomes of your life.

You don't control how other people will respond to you.

You don't control your health.

You don't control how much money you make.

Principles control these things.

Said Dr. Stephen R. Covey, "We control our actions, but the consequences that flow from those actions are controlled by principles."

If you consistently put unhealthy foods in your body, your body will become unhealthy. You body is a natural system governed by principles.

If you don't pay the price to develop your mind with consistent learning, your mind will become dull and unclear. Your mind is a natural system governed by principles.

In his book, "The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People," Dr. Stephen Covey defines a principle as "a natural law like gravity. It's different than a value. Values are subjective; principles are objective. Gravity… if you drop something, gravity controls."

Most people cram for tests while in college. But can you cram if you're a farmer? Can you forget to plant in the spring, slack-off all summer, and then work hard during the fall?

Of course not. A farm is a natural system governed by principles.

So are you.

The law of the harvest is always in effect. What you plant, you must harvest. Furthermore, what you plant consistently overtime eventually yields a compounded or exponential harvest.