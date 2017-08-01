After-hours buzz: APPL, FEYE & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Apple rose 6 percent after easily surpassing fiscal third-quarter earnings expectations. The tech giant reported earnings per share of $1.67 and revenue of $45.41 billion, beating Thomson Reuters consensus expectations of $1.57 per share and revenue of $44.89 billion. It also topped iPhone and iPad shipping estimates.

FireEye shares rose nearly 7 percent in extended trading after it reported a second-quarter revenue of $185.5 million, beating analysts' estimates of $176.4 million. The cybersecurity software company also posted a loss per share of 4 cents versus the expected loss of 12 cents, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Shares of Illumina rose nearly 10 percent in after-hours trading after the developer of integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and biological function reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings.

Herbalife shares dropped nearly 5 percent in extended trading after posting mixed results for the second quarter and adjusting its full-year outlook.

Shares of Hanesbrands rose 5 percent in after-hours trading after the clothing company offered full-year revenue guidance above analysts' expectations.