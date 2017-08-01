You can now use your Amazon Echo to control your Amazon TV

Amazon announced Monday that Amazon Echo owners who also own an Amazon Fire TV can now control their TVs by voice using the Echo.

Previously, customers had to use an included remote, which had to be held by a user. Now, you can just walk into your living room or bedroom and ask Alexa to start playing a show or movie on your TV. This means more people can control the TV — for better or worse.

"Alexa, watch Man in the High Tower Season 2," might be one command, for example. You can also control the set, such as asking Alexa to navigate to the home screen or search for content, like comedy movies.