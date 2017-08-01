    ×

    Tech

    Apple cash pile hits new record of $261.5 billion

    • Apple's new record cash pile is up 13 percent year over year.
    • Apple stashes most of its cash overseas because of the steep tax penalties associated with repatriating foreign earnings.
    • Other than high-profile investments in Didi and Beats, it's rare for Apple to make splashy deals.

    Apple's senior vice president of Internet Software and Services Eddy Cue (R) greets Apple CEO Tim Cook (L) during the Apple WWDC on June 8, 2015 in San Francisco, California.
    Getty Images
    Apple's cash pile swelled again this quarter, hitting a record $261.5 billion, compared with $256.8 billion last quarter. That's up 13 percent year over year.

    To put it in context: If all of that money could be put to work today, it would be enough to buy Oracle outright and still have $54 billion left over. It's also enough to buy Wal-Mart or AT&T outright, based on current market cap.

    Apple stashes most of its cash overseas because of the steep tax penalties associated with repatriating foreign earnings. But CEO Tim Cook has been a staunch advocate of tax reform — including a measure, proposed by President Donald Trump, to have a one-time cut in repatriation taxes.

    That could allow Apple to put money to work buying another company or returning earnings to shareholders. But other than high-profile investments in Didi and Beats, it's rare for Apple to make splashy deals. Instead, the company often opts to fuel research and development.

