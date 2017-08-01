Market movers included Japan's Honda and Sony. Both companies reported first-quarter results after the market close Tuesday, with Honda topping earnings expectations and Sony announcing record profit. Honda shares soared 3.49 percent and Sony declined 1.93 percent.
Shares of Apple-suppliers received a boost from the release of Apple's earnings Tuesday. The tech giant beat on the top and bottom lines after selling a higher-than-expected 41 million iPhones in the quarter. Shares of semiconductor maker SK Hynix jumped 2.14 percent and LG Display rose 1.91 percent.
Stocks of Taiwan's Apple suppliers also experienced a bounce. Camera lens supplier Largan Precision's stock rose 3.45 percent, iPhone assembler Hon Hai advanced 2.15 percent and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC) shares were up 1.65 percent.
Hong Kong-listed Macau gaming stocks were also in focus after the Asian gaming hub said gross gaming revenues (GGR) rose 29 percent on-year in July, Reuters reported.
The growth in GGR topped Nomura estimates of 28 percent growth on-year, but fell below more bullish forecasts of a 30 percent rise, Nomura analysts Harry C. Curtis, Daniel Adam, Brian H. Dobson and Ariane Ordoobadi said in an Aug. 1 note. Growth in GGR is expected to decelerate through year-end, the analysts added.
The sector traded lower, with SJM Holdings leading the losses after announcing a 12.9 percent fall in profit in its first half. SJM stock was down 6.82 percent. Other players in the space were pressured: Melco International Development slid 1.31 percent and Wynn Macau was off 0.59 percent.
On the earnings front, Rio Tinto and Standard Chartered Bank were among the big names due to report results Wednesday.
In energy news, oil prices continued to trend lower after falling more than two percent in the previous session. Brent crude fell 0.58 percent to trade at $51.48 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude declined 0.63 percent to trade at $48.85.
Oil had fallen from a two-month high overnight due to concerns over the increase in supply from global oil producers. Output from OPEC producers also increased in July despite the bloc's output cut agreement, a survey from Reuters found on Monday.
The economic calendar for the Asian trading day is fairly light (all times in HK/SIN):
4:30 p.m.: Hong Kong June retail sales
5:00 p.m.: Reserve Bank of India decision due
Stateside, equities finished the Tuesday session higher as earnings season continued. Of the S&P 500 companies that have reported quarterly results, 72 percent have beat the Street, compared with the typical quarter's average of 64 percent topping expectations, Thomson Reuters data showed.