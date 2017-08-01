    ×

    Asian shares mostly higher as dollar edges off lows; Tech shares bounce after Apple earnings beat forecasts

    • Markets parsed through U.S. and European data released Tuesday
    • The dollar edged up from the 15-month lows hit overnight
    • South Korean tech stocks gained on the back of Apple's earnings beat
    • Standard Chartered and Rio Tinto were expected to report quarterly earnings

    Asia markets traded mostly higher Wednesday, with technology shares gaining after Apple earnings and as investors digested Asia earnings and Tuesday's releases of U.S. and European data.

    Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.35 percent. Across the Korean strait, South Korea's Kospi edged up 0.18 percent, boosted by gains in several major tech names.

    In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was off by 0.56 percent, with moderate gains in the industrials sub-index offset by a steeper falls in the energy and materials sub-indexes.

    Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed 0.57 percent. On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite edged up 0.13 percent, while the Shenzhen Composite was mostly flat, trading below the flat line by 0.005 percent.

    In the U.S., the core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index for June – which is watched by the Federal Reserve as an estimate of inflation — rose 1.5 percent on-year, Reuters said. The PCE price index rose 0.1 percent on-month in June, reflecting tepid inflation, Reuters reported.

    Meanwhile, U.S. consumer spending rose just 0.1 percent in June, while the ISM manufacturing index stood at 56.3, reflecting an expansion in factory activity.

    The greenback was a tad higher after hitting a 15-month low earlier in the session on a mix of political uncertainty stateside and market expectations of further rate hikes from the Fed.

    The dollar index, which measures the dollar against a basket of rival currencies, stood at 93.052 at 9:35 a.m. HK/SIN, off a low of 92.777 touched overnight. Against the yen, the dollar fetched 110.51 yen, off a low of 110.28 yen seen earlier in the overnight session.

    While the dollar took a breather after "incessant waves" of dollar selling seen earlier in the week, a skittish overtone remained in the currency markets, OANDA APAC Head of Trading Stephen Innes said in a Wednesday note.

    "The U.S. political crater and lack of fiscal stimulus from Washington will continue to be the primary catalyst for dollar declines," he said.

    In other economic news, a preliminary reading on gross domestic product (GDP) from the European Union reflected that second-quarter economic growth in the euro zone was healthy, Reuters reported. The EU's estimate reflected GDP rose 0.6 percent in the second quarter, compared with the quarter before, and 2.1 percent on year.

    Market movers included Japan's Honda and Sony. Both companies reported first-quarter results after the market close Tuesday, with Honda topping earnings expectations and Sony announcing record profit. Honda shares soared 3.49 percent and Sony declined 1.93 percent.

    Shares of Apple-suppliers received a boost from the release of Apple's earnings Tuesday. The tech giant beat on the top and bottom lines after selling a higher-than-expected 41 million iPhones in the quarter. Shares of semiconductor maker SK Hynix jumped 2.14 percent and LG Display rose 1.91 percent.

    Stocks of Taiwan's Apple suppliers also experienced a bounce. Camera lens supplier Largan Precision's stock rose 3.45 percent, iPhone assembler Hon Hai advanced 2.15 percent and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC) shares were up 1.65 percent.

    Hong Kong-listed Macau gaming stocks were also in focus after the Asian gaming hub said gross gaming revenues (GGR) rose 29 percent on-year in July, Reuters reported.

    The growth in GGR topped Nomura estimates of 28 percent growth on-year, but fell below more bullish forecasts of a 30 percent rise, Nomura analysts Harry C. Curtis, Daniel Adam, Brian H. Dobson and Ariane Ordoobadi said in an Aug. 1 note. Growth in GGR is expected to decelerate through year-end, the analysts added.

    The sector traded lower, with SJM Holdings leading the losses after announcing a 12.9 percent fall in profit in its first half. SJM stock was down 6.82 percent. Other players in the space were pressured: Melco International Development slid 1.31 percent and Wynn Macau was off 0.59 percent.

    On the earnings front, Rio Tinto and Standard Chartered Bank were among the big names due to report results Wednesday.

    In energy news, oil prices continued to trend lower after falling more than two percent in the previous session. Brent crude fell 0.58 percent to trade at $51.48 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude declined 0.63 percent to trade at $48.85.

    Oil had fallen from a two-month high overnight due to concerns over the increase in supply from global oil producers. Output from OPEC producers also increased in July despite the bloc's output cut agreement, a survey from Reuters found on Monday.

    The economic calendar for the Asian trading day is fairly light (all times in HK/SIN):

    4:30 p.m.: Hong Kong June retail sales

    5:00 p.m.: Reserve Bank of India decision due

    Stateside, equities finished the Tuesday session higher as earnings season continued. Of the S&P 500 companies that have reported quarterly results, 72 percent have beat the Street, compared with the typical quarter's average of 64 percent topping expectations, Thomson Reuters data showed.

