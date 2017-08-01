In the U.S., the core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index for June – which is watched by the Federal Reserve as an estimate of inflation — rose 1.5 percent on-year, Reuters said. The PCE price index rose 0.1 percent on-month in June, reflecting tepid inflation, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, U.S. consumer spending rose just 0.1 percent in June, while the ISM manufacturing index stood at 56.3, reflecting an expansion in factory activity.

The greenback was a tad higher after hitting a 15-month low earlier in the session on a mix of political uncertainty stateside and market expectations of further rate hikes from the Fed.

The dollar index, which measures the dollar against a basket of rival currencies, stood at 93.052 at 9:35 a.m. HK/SIN, off a low of 92.777 touched overnight. Against the yen, the dollar fetched 110.51 yen, off a low of 110.28 yen seen earlier in the overnight session.

While the dollar took a breather after "incessant waves" of dollar selling seen earlier in the week, a skittish overtone remained in the currency markets, OANDA APAC Head of Trading Stephen Innes said in a Wednesday note.

"The U.S. political crater and lack of fiscal stimulus from Washington will continue to be the primary catalyst for dollar declines," he said.

In other economic news, a preliminary reading on gross domestic product (GDP) from the European Union reflected that second-quarter economic growth in the euro zone was healthy, Reuters reported. The EU's estimate reflected GDP rose 0.6 percent in the second quarter, compared with the quarter before, and 2.1 percent on year.