Bank of England staff walk out in first strike action for 50 years

"He (Mark Carney) is a decision maker, and as such, he is the person responsible for this strike."

The union representative added that the central bank's status as a respected financial institution meant that she was disappointed in its response during pay negotiations.

"We're talking about the Bank of England; we think that they should be an example for the financial institutions to follow, and that's why people are so upset because it is not O.K."

The last-minute talks failed to materialize on Monday. Unite's Sanchez said that this was because the union couldn't accept any counter-offer lower than their proposed pay increase.

"We thought we would be able to get a resolution, the suggestion was faced to Carney, and he rejected it. And we decided that we just couldn't accept it any lower than we were already proposing, the lowest that our members could actually accept," Unite's Sanchez said.

She did not specify how much Unite's proposed pay increase was.

Sanchez said that the proposal Unite put forward to the bank was to ensure a pay increase next year, that this would be negotiated and agreed with the union and that workers had "an input on how the money is distributed to everyone."

Another proposal was for workers to be given a day off on both Christmas and New Year's Eve, Sanchez added.

The central bank maintained that operations at the bank would continue smoothly.

"The Bank (of England) has been informed of industrial action being called by Unite will commence at midnight tonight for three days. The Union balloted approximately 2 percent of the workforce," a spokesperson for the Bank of England said in an official statement on Monday.

"The Bank has plans in place so that all essential business will continue to operate as normal during this period. The Bank has been in talks with Unite up to and including today and remains ready to continue those talks at any time."