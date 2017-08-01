VISIT CNBC.COM

Donald Trump's Caribbean estate gets a price cut from $28 million to $16.9 million—here's a look inside

Donald Trump at his Million Dollar Invitational 54 Hole Golf Tournament on Saint Vincent and The Grenadines
Getty Images | Mirek Towski
Donald Trump at his Million Dollar Invitational 54 Hole Golf Tournament on Saint Vincent and The Grenadines

Donald Trump's Caribbean mansion has been on the market for months, originally listed for a reported $28 million.

But now, according to The Washington Post, the new asking price is a much discounted $16.9 million.

The reduced ask is more in line with the value of other luxury estates on the island, which are in the $15 million to $17 million range. If the higher price was for the Trump pedigree, perhaps it didn't work.

So what else does a buyer get for the money? Scroll through the embedded Instagram images below to see.

Le Chateau des Palmiers, which Trump called "one of the greatest mansions in the world," is located on St. Martin and sits on a white sand beach. It has two living quarters — a five-bedroom oceanfront villa and a four-bedroom garden villa — on its 4.8 acres, according to Sotheby's.

Each of the five bedrooms in the main villa has its own full bath. The two-story master suite also has a Jacuzzi tub and two private balconies — one overlooks the ocean and the other the pool.

The estate features the "ornate decor and high-end finishes" one might expect, like "stately, gold-trimmed furniture," according to LuxuryRetreats.com, which, among other sites, lists the home as a rental for rates ranging from $6,000 to $20,000 a night. The property, which Trump bought in 2013, has earned him between $200,000 and $2 million in rental fees from 2014 to mid-2016, according to The Washington Post.

Amenities include a pool, an open air and air-conditioned fitness center, a tennis court, an outdoor bar and several dining areas, according to Sotheby's.

Le Chateau also has an eight-foot-tall boundary wall around most of the estate, but that shrinks to five feet on the beach-side so as not to obstruct the multimillion-dollar views. There's a state of the art surveillance and security system.

In addition to the two villas, there is a two-bedroom staff's quarters.

As the Post notes, the sale of the mansion could present a potential conflict of interest for the President, and many will be watching who bids on and ultimately purchases it.

This is an updated version of a previously published article.

