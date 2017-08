A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are higher on strong earnings news. Consumer spending numbers and manufacturing data are due out this morning.



-The S&P 500 is going to bar stocks that have multiple classes of shares. That effectively keeps Snapchat's parent from joining the index.

OIL/ENERGY

-U.S. crude prices are a bit down and straddling the line between $49 and $50 a barrel.