Natalia Vodianova: How I found my purpose in life (and it isn’t being a supermodel)

Natalia Vodianova, 35, is one of the world's most celebrated models, featuring on 71 Vogue covers, appearing in campaigns for Calvin Klein, Versace, Guerlain and L'Oreal and earning around $5.5 million in 2016, according to Forbes. The Russian has five children, two with her partner Antoine Arnault, the chief executive of Berluti and president of Loro Piana.
Vodianova's story is one of rags to riches. She was raised in a poor neighborhood of Nizhny Novgorod (then called Gorky) a city around 400km east of Moscow, helping her mother make ends meet by working on a fruit stand, and wondering where her next meal would come from. Her home town was cut off from the rest of the country under Soviet rule and she was cruelly teased at school for being badly dressed and skinny. Her sister Oksana was born with cerebral palsy and autism and her mother Larisa gave up work to look after her, rather than send her to an institution.
Model ambitions
At the age of 17, Vodianova was scouted by a model agent and left Russia for Paris and then New York. Her first major campaign was for designer Marc Jacobs, a controversial image that showed her lying in the grass in shorts and a top that revealed her pregnant stomach.