Bitcoin split could hurt wider adoption of the currency, increase volatility

The bitcoin rift set for Tuesday could hurt efforts to increase adoption of the currency, and could also increase its volatility, some tech leaders said.

Bitcoin is set to undergo a possible upgrade on Tuesday that would see the digital currency split into two — the original bitcoin, as well as a completely new asset, Bitcoin Cash.

The move aims to improve the digital currency's network capacity and transaction efficiency. However, it could also hurt bitcoin's long-term prospects, according to Vinny Lingham, CEO of tech start-up Civic.

"My biggest concern with bitcoin being split at this point is just the brand dilution of bitcoin," Lingham said.

Bitcoin's brand has contributed to its relatively high stability as a cryptocurrency thus far, according to Lingham. "You always had the situation where you knew which bitcoin you wanted," he said.

"But having a fork at this point, you have two bitcoins."