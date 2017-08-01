As college becomes increasingly unaffordable for many students and their families, there are a handful of schools that stand apart. In these halls, the tuition tab is $0.

But getting into one of these unique institutions is no small feat. For starters, each school has high academic standards and in return for a degree at no cost – and with little overall debt burden – the commitment they require, even after graduation, is steep.

"These are particular kinds of schools that are not for every student," said Robert Franek, editor in chief at The Princeton Review, yet "for those students that fit into this cohort, it will be such a great coup."

For those able to make the commitment, here are the colleges that cost absolutely nothing: