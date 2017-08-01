The iPhone will become 'even more essential' with augmented reality, says Tim Cook

"The smart phone is becoming even more important to people because it's going across so much of your life and you can tell by some of the things we did at WWDC that that will only continue," Cook told CNBC's Josh Lipton. "And with things like AR… I think it becomes even more essential than it currently is. I know it's hard to believe, but I think that's the case."

Apple introduced ARKit during WWDC in June, which allows developers to create augmented reality apps. Millions iPhones already on the market will be able to take advantage of the new apps, which will allow users to peer through their iPhones into a world overlaid with new information and objects.

Imagine, for example, seeing a restaurant's menu while standing outside on the street, or overlaying dinosaurs in the living room for your kids to interact with.

Apple's new iPhones, expected this fall, are expected to take extra advantage of augmented reality with new and faster processors. Here's what Cook had to say when asked if he could comment on whether any such products might be delayed:

"No." (Laughs extremely hard.)