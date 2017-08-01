Trump aide: Scaramucci's ouster won't set back pro-business agenda

The ouster of Anthony Scaramucci will not set back President Donald Trump's pro-business agenda, an administration advisor said.

"I think that this administration has shown itself to be one of the most pro-business and American worker administrations in U.S. history," Reed Cordish, a special assistant to the president on intragovernmental and technology initiatives, told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" on Tuesday.

Scaramucci was removed from his position as White House communications director on Monday after only 10 days on the job.

"The president is 100 percent focused and dedicated to strengthening American business and, in doing so, strengthening job opportunities for the American worker," Cordish said. "One person, even a talented person like Anthony Scaramucci, does not make an administration."

Cordish also praised Gen. John Kelly, who requested Scaramucci's removal, in his newly appointed role as White House chief of staff.

"There's no question in my mind and in our minds here that General Kelly is the right man and the right leader to make sure that we operate perfectly as a team, to best serve the president and best serve the country," Cordish said.