    Trump aide: Scaramucci's ouster won't set back pro-business agenda

    • Trump aide Reed Cordish insisted the Scaramucci ouster will not influence the administration's ability to carry out its pro-business agenda.
    • Cordish praised Gen. John Kelly's appointment as the new chief of staff, replacing Reince Priebus.
    • The administration is confident that an infrastructure bill will pass this fall, Cordish said.
    Reed Cordish: We have 'incredible confidence' to move forward on Trump's agenda
    The ouster of Anthony Scaramucci will not set back President Donald Trump's pro-business agenda, an administration advisor said.

    "I think that this administration has shown itself to be one of the most pro-business and American worker administrations in U.S. history," Reed Cordish, a special assistant to the president on intragovernmental and technology initiatives, told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" on Tuesday.

    Scaramucci was removed from his position as White House communications director on Monday after only 10 days on the job.

    "The president is 100 percent focused and dedicated to strengthening American business and, in doing so, strengthening job opportunities for the American worker," Cordish said. "One person, even a talented person like Anthony Scaramucci, does not make an administration."

    Cordish also praised Gen. John Kelly, who requested Scaramucci's removal, in his newly appointed role as White House chief of staff.

    "There's no question in my mind and in our minds here that General Kelly is the right man and the right leader to make sure that we operate perfectly as a team, to best serve the president and best serve the country," Cordish said.

    Reed Cordish: General Kelly is the right man and the right leader
    With the GOP failing in their attempts to repeal Obamacare, many on Wall Street are hoping infrastructure and tax reform initiatives become a priority.

    Cordish touched on the progress of both initiatives, saying he's confident they'll be achieved in a bipartisan way.

    "Clearly, tax reform and infrastructure have been things that the president has talked about since day one, that American business has counted on since day one, and that international businesses investing in the United States [have] counted on since day one," Cordish said. "I think we'll move forward with the tax reform bill and we'll move forward with the infrastructure package. Congress is able to take on many important goals at one time."

    The infrastructure bill is on pace for the fall, according to Cordish.

    "The infrastructure bill is literally being worked on on a daily basis. We're meeting with all the constituent groups, cabinet secretaries, House and Senate leadership, and the package is coming together in a very meaningful and substantial way," Cordish said. "We will be ready per the president's original schedule, to submit that package to the Hill this fall."

