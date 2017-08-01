President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he was told "off the record" by Foxconn chairman Terry Gou that the company plans to spend $30 billion on a new U.S. plant — which would be three times the amount of money the company has previously pledged.

Trump's comments came a press conference during small business event at the White House.

"He told me off the record he may go [to] $30 billion – $30 billion – think of this," Trump said Tuesday. "But he told me that off the record, so I promised I wouldn't tell anybody."

Chinese company Foxconn said last week it would to spend $10 billion on a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Wisconsin, and create 3,000 jobs in the process. Another, larger facility is also under negotiation.

The firm, which helps build iPhones among other consumer electronics, will make screens for automobiles, health care, and other devices at the plant.

CNBC reached out to Foxconn for comment but a spokesperson was not immediately available.