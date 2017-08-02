Apple is suddenly looking to hire a bunch of map tech experts.

More than 70 job listings went live in the past month on the company's site relating to its maps team, or requiring skills around things like: "geospatial information services," "navigational aids" and "fleet management."

That's a lot of hiring around one discipline even for a juggernaut like Apple.

Adding more map-tech talent to its ranks won't just help the company make Apple Maps more competitive with Google Maps. The new hires could also help Apple deliver on two big promises: to become an important player in augmented reality and "autonomous systems."

After beating Wall Street estimates in its Q3 earnings report on Tuesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook said in an interview with CNBC's Josh Lipton, "The smart phone is becoming even more important to people because it's going across so much of your life... With things like AR… I think it becomes even more essential than it currently is."