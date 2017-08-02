The Chicago Board Options Exchange, the largest U.S. options exchange, is planning to launch its own bitcoin derivatives trading products by early next year.

Pending review from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the CBOE Futures Exchange plans to offer cash-settled bitcoin futures in the fourth quarter of this year or sometime in early 2018, according to a Tuesday release.

The CFTC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"We've really come to the conclusion recently that cryptocurrencies are here to stay," John Deters, chief strategy officer of CBOE parent CBOE Holdings, told CNBC in a phone interview.

Deters said the bitcoin futures, once reviewed, will be available to both institutional and retail investors.

The news was part of a bigger announcement Tuesday that CBOE Holdings and Gemini Trust, the digital currency exchange founded by brothers Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, have entered a multiyear exclusive global licensing agreement allowing CBOE and its affiliates to use Gemini's market data in creating bitcoin derivatives and indexes.