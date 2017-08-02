Dow 22,000: Here are the stocks that got us here

The Dow Jones industrial average is on the verge of reaching 22,000 on Wednesday, just five months after hitting 21,000 for the first time.

The 30-stock index has gained nearly 1,000 points since March 1, when it hit 21,000 on an intraday and closing basis, thanks in large part to a handful of stocks.

Boeing shares have had the biggest points impact on the price-weighted Dow, contributing 380.29 points since March 1, followed by McDonald's and UnitedHealth Group with 171.14 and 166.35 points, respectively. Caterpillar and 3M rounded out the top five points contributors, adding 99.44 and 91.22 points, respectively, to the Dow since March 1.

But the Dow could have reached the elusive 22,000 mark well before had it not been for IBM, Goldman Sachs, General Electric, Chevron and ExxonMobil shares. Since March 1, these stocks have contributed the biggest amount of losses to the Dow.

Below is a chart showing the biggest contributors of point gains, and losses, to the Dow since it first reached 21,000.