European markets edge lower on earnings; SocGen down 4.6%; Rio Tinto slips 2.2%

In the U.S., Apple's shares soared more than 6 percent after hours to a record of over $159, taking its market capitalization beyond $830 billion. The better-than-anticipated results from the world's most valuable company could help the Dow push through the 22,000 mark when trading resumes in New York.

Back in Europe, staff working in the parlors, maintenance and security departments at the Bank of England continue a three-day strike on Wednesday. Employees in the Unite trade union walked out Tuesday amid a dispute over an imposed below-inflation pay rise of 1 percent.



Sticking with the U.K., the National Institute of Economic and Social Research forecast growth would accelerate to 1.9 percent in 2018, up from 1.7 percent this year. The thinktank said that the fall in value of sterling since the Brexit vote would give a long-awaited boost to British exports.