The Facebook chatbot controversy highlights how paranoid people are about life with robots and A.I.

Oh how quickly fear metastasizes.
This week, a Facebook research project involving chatbots has become fodder for some dramatic headlines, many alluding to scary versions of what a future with advanced artificial intelligence may hold:
"Facebook AI creates its own language in creepy preview of our potential future"
"Creepy Facebook bots talked to each other in a secret language"
"Facebook engineers panic, pull plug on AI after bots develop their own language"
But many of the Facebook chatbot headlines actually mischaracterize what happened. According to a lead researcher on that AI bot project, Dhruv Batra, his Facebook and Twitter news feeds were "blown up with articles describing apocalyptic doomsday scenarios."
"While the idea of AI agents inventing their own language may sound alarming/unexpected to people outside the field, it is a well-established sub-field of AI," Batra writes on his Facebook page, noting that research demonstrating this goes back "decades."