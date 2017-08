"They are solid and good results ... Entirely due to the improvement of our industrial performance," Philippe Donnet, chief executive officer at Generali, told CNBC on Wednesday.



"I am convinced the investors fully trust our ability to deliver our strategy successfully, which has been recognized by the market as the right strategy for us," he added.



Generali's operating profit in the life segment slipped by almost 3 percent in the first six months of the year, while its non-life business rose 0.7 percent. The firm said its economic solvency ratio - a measure of financial strength - stood at 207 percent, up from 194 percent in 2016.