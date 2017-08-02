Gold prices drift further away from 7-week highs as dollar firms

Gold prices on Thursday drifted further away from seven-week highs hit earlier this week, as the dollar firmed on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could trim its bond holdings in September.



Spot gold had fallen 0.3 percent to $1,262.40 per ounce by 0033 GMT.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery dropped 0.8 percent to $1,268.70 per ounce.

The U.S. economy will likely be strong enough for the Fed to trim its bond holdings in September, San Francisco Fed President John Williams said on Wednesday, in a sign the central bank is close to unwinding a controversial stimulus tool.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard is opposed to further U.S. interest rate increases by the central bank and warned that more hikes could hinder domestic inflation from achieving the Fed's 2-percent goal, Market News International reported on Wednesday.