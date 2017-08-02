What everybody is missing about the iPhone 8

There's something everybody is forgetting about the iPhone 8: It's not just about the hardware.

Check most analyst notes over the past several months and you'll find discussions about bright and colorful new OLED screens that are coming to the high-end iPhone 8.

Or you'll read about new 3D sensors that can detect a user's face to unlock the phone, ending the need for a fingerprint in order to gain access. Still other reports mention wireless charging, which will give users the option to drop their iPhones on a small pad to charge it, with no need to seek a power outlet.

There's a lot of exciting hardware to look forward to, it seems. Except most of that hardware is already available on other devices, such as the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

But Apple knows hardware isn't the only thing that's important in smartphone design. It's not just about a sharp display or a fancy new sensor that can recognize faces. Apple sells a package deal that includes great hardware, great software and a great experience.

It's why people continue to buy new iPhones, even between new launches, and why they don't care about raw hardware specs.

Here are a couple ways we can expect the iPhone 8 to wow users, even if many of the hardware features are already available elsewhere.