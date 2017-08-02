Magnus Walker has 25 Porsches that could be worth $7.5 million, but he's not selling

Magnus Walker is not who he seems at first glance, or even second. When he appears on Wednesday's episode of CNBC's "Jay Leno's Garage," thoughtfully stroking his long beard in an empty bar, dreadlocks falling to his sides, you could mistake him for a vagrant.

In reality, he is a world renowned Porsche collector with a garage of 25 uniquely modified 911s.

His cars are beautiful. He has taken all the edges off of the 1990 Porsche 964 that he uses to drive around host Jay Leno and given it louvered fenders and a channeled roof. It's what he calls the "the follow-up" to his 1972 911T, a car that he modified and then auctioned off in 2013 for $302,000.

If Walker sold his cars or even took orders for customized designs, he'd make a killing. But he doesn't. Porsches are not his business. They are what he calls his "out of control hobby."

"I'm not selling you anything," he tells CNBC Make It. "If you follow me on Instagram or Facebook, you're just along for the ride, inspired by the common bond, whether it's art or automobiles." And hundreds of thousands of car lovers are along for that ride.