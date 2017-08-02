Microsoft just officially listed AI as one of its top priorities, replacing mobile

Microsoft just named artificial intelligence as one of its top priorities in a financial filing.

The annual report for the company's 2017 fiscal year, which ended on June 30, now includes six references to AI, up from zero in the previous annual report.

And the company has plunked AI into its corporate vision statement, too.

"Our strategic vision is to compete and grow by building best-in-class platforms and productivity services for an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge infused with AI," the company wrote in the annual report, which was released on Wednesday.

For the sake of comparison, here's last year's version: "Our strategic vision is to compete and grow as a productivity and platform company for the mobile-first and cloud-first world."

For Microsoft watchers, that old tagline should sound very familiar -- pretty much ever since he became CEO of Microsoft in 2014, Satya Nadella has repeatedly spoken of the "mobile-first and cloud-first world" that the company was trying to target.