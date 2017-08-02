    More From Consumer

    Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook is shown with TV personality James Corden and musician Pharrell during a taped comedy bit in this image shot from a projection screen during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, U.S. September 7, 2016.
    Apple has a 'large project' on autonomous systems, but it may not be a car
    Jim Cramer speaks with Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook on the 10th Anniversary of Mad Money.
    Cramer Remix: Apple’s quarter could propel these 3 stocks to the stratosphere
    Pedestrians pass by an AMC movie theater in New York.
    AMC craters 26% after previewing dramatic quarterly loss, cost-cutting measures
    Jeff Bezos
    Cramer tracks the telltale signs of retailers entering an Amazon-free zone
    Jeff Brotman, co-founder and Chairman of the Board, Costco.
    Costco co-founder and chairman Jeff Brotman dies
    Philip Morris' Marlboro cigarettes sold at a store.
    Some tobacco companies could actually benefit from FDA's new nicotine plan
    Customer employees receive some of the first Model 3 cars off the Fremont factory's production line during an event at the company's facilities in Fremont, California, July 28, 2017.
    Another reason the Tesla Model 3 may eat into Model S sales
    A shopper viewing an amazon.com webpage
    As Amazon's influence grows, marketers scramble to tailor strategies
    Truck on road
    Two key indexes diverge in July as Trump trade makes way for global bets
    Chieh Huang, CEO, Boxed
    No clicks required: Artificial-intelligence is changing how we shop, Boxed CEO says
    A salesperson (left) shows vehicles to a shopper at a Toyota dealership.
    Summer slump in the showroom kills July auto sales
    A couple checks out a Jeep Renegade for sale at the Hollywood Chrysler Jeep dealership in Hollywood, Florida.
    US carmakers sales to daily rental fleets slashed in July
    Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)
    Senators are pressuring retailers to root out 'shameful' labor abuse of truckers
    Stephen Curry Under Armour basketball shoe is displayed in San Rafael, California.
    Under Armour shares reach record low as retailer trims 2017 sales outlook
    A Starbucks store in Shenzhen, China.
    While other US companies flee China, Starbucks ramps up store openings
    Steve Von Foerster who almost got arrested for his noisy Mustang
    Ford tames the Mustang roar with neighbor friendly ‘quiet mode’
    Jim Cramer on Mad Money.
    Cramer Remix: 3 red-hot stocks ready to roar higher
    CNBC Mad Money Lightning Round
    Cramer's lightning round: I'm not quite in love with this beauty stock
    Patrick Doyle, Domino's Pizza
    Domino's CEO explains 'fixable problems' in latest earnings report
    The Wall Street Bull sculpture is seen in the Financial District on December 8, 2016 in New York.
    Cramer: Why I'm still positive on the bull market despite negative chatter
    Passengers wait to get on a Hertz shuttle bus at Los Angeles International Airport.
    Hertz shares plunge 21 percent after Barclays downgrade
    You don’t control the outcomes of your life, principles do
    A man uses a Wells Fargo automated teller machine inside a bank branch in New York.
    Lawsuit says Wells Fargo auto insurance charges were a fraud
    Wal-Mart shuffles US leadership teams in food, merchandising
    Elon Musk
    Tesla falls after Model 3 launch as Wall Street thinks Musk sounded 'squeamish'
    Amazon Fashion Launches The Fix
    Amazon, Stitch Fix already rank among the top online apparel sellers
    Jeff Bezos
    Amazon says it's unlikely to go on a buying spree — but M&A rumors won't stop
    Dillard's department store.
    Dillard's is the latest target by activists for retailer's real estate
    8 extreme meals that will bust your daily calorie budget
    Darrell Miklos, Jerry Roberts and executive producers Ari Mark and Darryl Frank of the docuseries 'Cooper's Treasure' speak onstage during the Discovery Channel portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour.
    Discovery to buy Food Network's Scripps to better compete with cable and broadband providers
    Ford Motor Company president and CEO James Hackett
    Ford CEO Hackett is reviewing the automaker's future products, plants, and locations
    Andy Murray poses with the Gentlemen's Singles Trophy at the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships on July 7, 2013.
    Tennis star Andy Murray among customers to pledge over $22 million in funding for bank alternative Revolut
    CNBC: Kia Cadenza 2
    Kia's 2017 Cadenza: A spacious boat of a car with value
    Customers shop at an Aldi grocery store in Chicago.
    How to save time and money food shopping in 2017
    Shoppers at Tyson's Corner Mall in Tyson Corner, Virginia
    Retailers that make the most money per square foot on their real estate
    Tesla Motors unveils the new lower-priced Model 3 sedan at the Tesla Motors design studio in Hawthorne, Calif., Thursday, March 31, 2016.
    As Tesla goes mainstream, luxury carmakers plan rivals
    Tesla Model 3
    Tesla delivers first Model 3 cars, now comes the big push
    Jeff Bezos
    Retailers be warned: Amazon isn't worried about making money right now
    An employee assists a customer with pre-ordering the Tesla Motor Model 3 in Santa Monica, California, in March, 2016.
    A key government perk for Tesla buyers is running out, says Edmunds
    A shop owner sells a pack of cigarettes to a customer in San Francisco.
    California's cigarette tax hike proving hazardous to big tobacco, retailers
    Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson
    Teavana isn't the only Starbucks brand suffering from slowing mall traffic
    Tobacco smoking cigarette
    Altria shares plunge after FDA releases road map to curb tobacco-related deaths
    Tesla Motors' Model S electric automobile with Autopilot.
    Tesla hacked for 2nd time by Chinese group
    A measuring hose for emissions inspections in diesel engines in the exhaust tube of a Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TDI diesel car.
    EPA approves a fix for Volkswagen cars engulfed in scandal
    Starbucks
    Starbucks shares crater after Wall Street analysts bail
    Customers shop at a Home Depot store on July 26, 2017 in Chicago.
    July consumer sentiment hits 93.4, vs 93.1 estimate
    Tesla Model 3
    Mainstream Model 3 holds promise — and peril — for Tesla
    Jeff Bezos
    Amazon's stock may struggle awhile after this epic earnings miss, history shows
    Employees prepare orders for shipping at Amazon.com Inc.'s Amazon Prime Now fulfillment center in Singapore, on Thursday, July 27, 2017.
    Amazon made a foray into a key region —the service now appears unusable
    A customer leaves an ATM at a Wells Fargo branch in Denver.
    Wells Fargo to compensate car loan customers forced to buy auto insurance
    Tokyo, Japan.
    Japan household spending jumps most since 2015 in sign of sustainable growth
    Workers stand in a Dunkin' Donuts.
    Dunkin' is considering home delivery
    Jeff Bezos CEO of Amazon.
    Cramer's playbook for turning the market sell-off to your advantage
    A variety of teas are displayed at the newly opened Teavana 'tea bar' on October 24, 2013 in New York City.
    Starbucks to close all Teavana stores by spring 2018
    Barbie dolls in the Mattel display at the annual Toy Fair in New York.
    Mattel shares slump after sales miss estimates
    A file photo of a deployed airbag is seen in a 2001 Honda Accord at the LKQ Pick Your Part salvage yard on May 22, 2015 in Medley, Florida.
    Honda says Florida crash death could be linked to Takata inflator
    Ford-owned Chariot shuttles are coming to New York.
    Ford's Chariot aims to fill NYC transit gaps with ride-sharing shuttle service
    Amazon founder Jeff Bezos speaks during a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump and technology industry leaders at Trump Tower in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016.
    Amazon falls roughly 3% after earnings miss
    Retailers cheer the death of the border adjustment tax
    A pedestrian carries a Nordstrom shopping bag in Chicago.
    Nordstrom family offers preferential terms to clinch buyout partner, sources say

    more from Consumer