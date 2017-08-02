Room for just one person, no engine, and you can forget about storage space.

With that description, you might think twice about parting with a chunk of your annual salary for a modern day road bike.

However, many cycling enthusiasts aren't shy about paying close to £10,000 ($13,000) for the latest in two-wheel technology. Even when that amount of money could buy you a brand new 2017 car, such as the U.K.-listed Dacia Sandero (£5,995) or the Nissan Versa sedan in the U.S. ($12,825).

CNBC takes a look at some of the more expensive bicycles currently on the market.