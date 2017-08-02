Here's why the highest-performing employees are also the least stressed

While many people may think success is born of the stress of long hours, chaotic schedules and hundreds of unread emails, a new study from leadership training company VitalSmarts reveals just the opposite is true for top-rated employees.

According to VitalSmarts, employees rated by their managers as a nine or 10 on a 10-point scale are three times more valuable to an organization than the average employee, and their value does not come at the expense of work-life balance.

Despite high-performing employees being responsible for roughly 61 percent of the total output of a department, VitalSmarts reports that three out of four leaders say these top employees experience stress levels that are equal to or even less than average employees.