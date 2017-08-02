Trump backs GOP senators' bill to slash legal immigration

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced his support for two senators' proposal to curb legal immigration to the U.S.

Trump put his weight behind the effort at a White House event with Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and David Perdue, R-Ga.

The bill would aim to make job skills a priority for people to obtain legal permanent residency rather than family connections. It would also slash the number of refugees coming to the U.S.

The president's support for the legislation comes amid his stated push to crack down on illegal immigration and boost opportunities for American workers. As a candidate, he aimed to win over blue-collar areas with promises to encourage companies to bring jobs back to the U.S. and boost wages.